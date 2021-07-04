Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 22,889 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,889 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MHI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000.

MHI stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

