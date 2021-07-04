Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 67.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,298,000 after purchasing an additional 98,712 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,136,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,749,000 after acquiring an additional 51,140 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $78.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.04. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $54.68 and a 12-month high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.