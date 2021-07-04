Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $164.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $123.87 and a one year high of $167.54.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

