Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,489 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,705 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 63,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 437,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 41,671 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,641,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.97. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $33.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $448,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,368.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $32,586,457.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,248.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,148,247 shares of company stock valued at $36,529,666 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.