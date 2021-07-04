Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 80.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,445 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,024 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of South State worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSB. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of South State by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,064,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,245,000 after buying an additional 1,401,885 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of South State in the 4th quarter worth about $54,817,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in South State in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,749,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in South State by 197.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 306,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,172,000 after purchasing an additional 203,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in South State by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 792,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,284,000 after purchasing an additional 164,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

SSB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their target price on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

In other South State news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $365,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $223,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,971 shares of company stock valued at $961,736. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $80.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.09. South State Co. has a 12 month low of $42.75 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $358.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.90 million. South State had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s revenue was up 108.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that South State Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

South State Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

