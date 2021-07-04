Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Short Interest Update

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,800 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the May 31st total of 447,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 309,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 20.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 133.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,626 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 35,201 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 955.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 293,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hallador Energy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,144,258 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 122,182 shares during the last quarter. 18.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallador Energy stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 104,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Hallador Energy has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $3.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the Illinois basin for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown 1 and Oaktown 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana.

