Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 396,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS HRBR traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.28. 405,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,606. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90. Harbor Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08.

About Harbor Diversified

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the Unites States. It also acquires flight equipment for the purpose of leasing; and provides flight equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets.

