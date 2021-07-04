Hathor (HTR) Hits Market Capitalization of $63.34 Million

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Hathor has a market capitalization of $63.34 million and $1.87 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hathor has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hathor coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00045318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00133071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00167298 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,421.91 or 1.00417026 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.