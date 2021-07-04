Head to Head Analysis: Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) & Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) and Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Beam Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerie Pharmaceuticals -205.13% -337.04% -36.33% Beam Therapeutics -1,523,724.75% -113.20% -72.19%

This table compares Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Beam Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerie Pharmaceuticals $83.14 million 9.03 -$183.10 million ($3.12) -5.13 Beam Therapeutics $20,000.00 407,427.09 -$194.59 million ($2.83) -46.01

Aerie Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Therapeutics. Beam Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aerie Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Beam Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1 1 5 0 2.57 Beam Therapeutics 0 4 4 0 2.50

Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $24.14, indicating a potential upside of 50.80%. Beam Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $100.33, indicating a potential downside of 22.94%. Given Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Aerie Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Beam Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beam Therapeutics has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.7% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of Beam Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Beam Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aerie Pharmaceuticals beats Beam Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma. The company is also developing AR-15512 to treat signs and symptoms of dry eye; and AR-1105, AR-13503 SR, and AR-14034 SR sustained-release implants focused on retinal diseases. It has a collaborative research, development, and licensing agreement with DSM. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also develops therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1a; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders. The company has a strategic alliance with Boston Children's Hospital; a research and clinical collaboration agreement with Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.; and a research collaboration with the Institute of Molecular and Clinical Ophthalmology Basel. Beam Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

