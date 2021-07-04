Head to Head Comparison: Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) & Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) and Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Gulfport Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamondback Energy -129.92% 5.73% 3.20% Gulfport Energy -144.45% -93.72% -3.48%

Diamondback Energy has a beta of 2.77, indicating that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.51, indicating that its stock price is 451% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Diamondback Energy and Gulfport Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamondback Energy 0 3 24 0 2.89 Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus target price of $94.23, indicating a potential downside of 3.90%. Given Diamondback Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Diamondback Energy is more favorable than Gulfport Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Gulfport Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamondback Energy $2.81 billion 6.31 -$4.52 billion $3.04 32.26 Gulfport Energy $866.54 million 11.96 -$1.63 billion ($3.30) -19.54

Gulfport Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Diamondback Energy. Gulfport Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diamondback Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.7% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats Gulfport Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company's total acreage position was approximately 449,642 gross acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 1,316,441 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. It also held working interests in 4,326 gross producing wells, as well as royalty interests in 4,553 additional wells. In addition, the company owns mineral interests approximately 787,264 gross acres and 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets, including 927 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines, natural gas gathering pipelines, and an integrated water system in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

