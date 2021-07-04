Head-To-Head Review: Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) & BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) and BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Venus Concept and BrainsWay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venus Concept -47.56% -91.82% -23.69% BrainsWay -19.44% -15.38% -10.40%

This table compares Venus Concept and BrainsWay’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venus Concept $78.01 million 2.18 -$81.71 million ($1.62) -1.94 BrainsWay $22.06 million 7.55 -$5.39 million ($0.24) -42.21

BrainsWay has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Venus Concept. BrainsWay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Venus Concept, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Venus Concept has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrainsWay has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Venus Concept and BrainsWay, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venus Concept 0 1 4 0 2.80 BrainsWay 0 0 4 0 3.00

Venus Concept presently has a consensus target price of $5.10, indicating a potential upside of 62.42%. BrainsWay has a consensus target price of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 35.74%. Given Venus Concept’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Venus Concept is more favorable than BrainsWay.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.0% of Venus Concept shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of BrainsWay shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of Venus Concept shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BrainsWay beats Venus Concept on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis. The company also offers Venus Viva, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin; Venus Freeze Plus, a noninvasive device used in dermatologic and general surgical procedures for females for the noninvasive treatment of moderate to severe facial wrinkles and rhytides; Venus Bliss, a device is used for non-invasive lipolysis of the abdomen and flanks in individuals with a body mass index of 30 or less; Venus Glow, a dermabrasion device used to improve skin appearance. In addition, it provides NeoGraft, an advanced hair restoration technology with an automated FUE and implantation system; and ARTAS and ARTAS iX, a robotic systems to assist physicians in identifying and extracting hair follicles units from the scalp during hair transplantation, creating recipient sites, and implanting the harvested hair follicles. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain. The company primarily serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

