Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the May 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 664,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HTGC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.11.

NYSE:HTGC opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.68 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 113.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.09%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 5.9% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Hercules Capital by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Hercules Capital by 1.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hercules Capital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 1.4% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 100,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

