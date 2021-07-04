HEROcoin Price Tops $0.0166 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. In the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $4.12 million and approximately $7,388.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00053464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00017730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.14 or 0.00762757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,796.10 or 0.07924227 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

