Heron Bay Capital Management Sells 1,838 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Heron Bay Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation accounts for approximately 3.8% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $230,672,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 29.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,288,000 after acquiring an additional 713,005 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 262.2% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,425,000 after acquiring an additional 445,694 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $76,115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,370,246,000 after acquiring an additional 278,963 shares during the period. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ROK traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $285.23. 628,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,141. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.57 and a fifty-two week high of $289.52. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.84.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.52, for a total value of $909,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total value of $26,193.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,490 shares of company stock valued at $5,498,021. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.50.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

