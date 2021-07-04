Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,508,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578,881 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.73% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $149,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at $258,247.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,232 shares of company stock valued at $6,960,743 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPE. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

