Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 43.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 381,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 290,385 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $16,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 14,553 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 199.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 103,519 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,789,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 457.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,225,000 after buying an additional 348,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIW. Mizuho lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

In related news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIW opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.51. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

