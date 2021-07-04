Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,200 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the May 31st total of 384,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 214,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

HIL remained flat at $$2.57 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.54 million, a P/E ratio of 85.67 and a beta of 2.03. Hill International has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $87.09 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Paul J. Evans purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill International in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill International in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hill International by 28.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 70,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hill International by 165.0% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after buying an additional 1,179,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Hill International Company Profile

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

