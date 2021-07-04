Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,132 ($14.79). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 1,120 ($14.63), with a volume of 30,665 shares.

HFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hilton Food Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a market cap of £917.86 million and a P/E ratio of 23.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,167.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.47%.

About Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

