HN Saltoro Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 8.6% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 56.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after purchasing an additional 939,568 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at about $3,135,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.77.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $388.68. 826,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,038. The company has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.43 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $214.32 and a one year high of $457.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $341.40. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. Research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total transaction of $18,522,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 502 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $178,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,154 shares of company stock valued at $49,338,720. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

