HN Saltoro Capital LP Buys New Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Bilibili by 2,111.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,247,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,808,000 after buying an additional 5,964,616 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,674,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. boosted its position in Bilibili by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,017,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,369,000 after buying an additional 998,458 shares during the last quarter. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,515,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Bilibili by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,085,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,473,000 after buying an additional 827,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $119.58 on Friday. Bilibili Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.54 and a 1 year high of $157.66. The stock has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.28.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BILI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. New Street Research began coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. 86 Research upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.56.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

