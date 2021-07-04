HN Saltoro Capital LP Sells 261,422 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

HN Saltoro Capital LP reduced its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 79.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,422 shares during the quarter. ChampionX accounts for 0.4% of HN Saltoro Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. HN Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHX. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth about $72,796,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth about $39,542,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ChampionX by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,541,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,562,000 after buying an additional 1,563,737 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ChampionX by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,994,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,817,000 after buying an additional 1,503,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in ChampionX by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,390,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,577,000 after buying an additional 1,433,541 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $30.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.58. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 3.32.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

In other ChampionX news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,849.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $808,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,791.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,693. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

