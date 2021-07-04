HN Saltoro Capital LP Takes Position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX)

HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP owned 0.55% of Virpax Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRPX traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,397. Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.21.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and manufactures non-opioid and non-addictive pharmaceutical products using drug delivery systems for pain management. The company offers products, such as Epoladerm, a diclofenac metered-dose spray film for acute musculoskeletal pain; Probudur (LBL100), long-acting bupivacaine liposomal gel for postoperative pain management; OSF200 for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; and NES100 (Envelta), an exogenous enkephalin intranasal spray for acute and chronic pain.

