Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hologic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $1.10. Hologic reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year earnings of $7.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.58 to $8.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,846,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,110. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,467,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Hologic by 48.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,855,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,028,000 after acquiring an additional 609,375 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,200,000 after acquiring an additional 594,505 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Hologic by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,041,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,859,000 after buying an additional 553,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 868.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 575,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,792,000 after buying an additional 515,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

