Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.34. Horace Mann Educators also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.500-$3.700 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

NYSE:HMN opened at $38.56 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.06.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $141,952.47. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.