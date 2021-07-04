Horizon Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 341.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,358 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 709,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,319. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amcor stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.91.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. Amcor’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Macquarie raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.