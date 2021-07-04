Horizon Investments LLC Invests $461,000 in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $170.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $108.63 and a one year high of $172.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $1,842,361.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,664,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $100,018.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,036,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,671 shares of company stock worth $7,103,280. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.