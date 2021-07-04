Horizon Investments LLC Invests $518,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 23,710 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,818,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,175,000 after acquiring an additional 621,600 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 754.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 355,408 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 313,798 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.23. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -488.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DVN shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.99.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

