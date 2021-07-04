Horizon Investments LLC Invests $551,000 in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,051,000 after purchasing an additional 964,683 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,624,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,608,000 after buying an additional 108,334 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,191,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,302,000 after buying an additional 130,965 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,307,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,185,000 after buying an additional 151,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $129.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $102.87 and a 52 week high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.80.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

