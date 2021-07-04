Horizon Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,169,000 after buying an additional 42,760 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cintas by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,878,000 after buying an additional 407,000 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,710,000 after buying an additional 603,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,109,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,966,000 after buying an additional 69,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTAS opened at $383.50 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $261.65 and a twelve month high of $384.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.11. The company has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.71.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

