Horizon Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

NYSE:INFO opened at $113.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.53. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $74.68 and a 52-week high of $114.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 0.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

