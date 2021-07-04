Horizon Investments LLC Sells 1,898 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Horizon Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in Pentair by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 18,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 39,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Pentair by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Pentair by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNR opened at $68.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $70.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.94.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

