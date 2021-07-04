Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Howmet Aerospace reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

HWM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $34.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $719,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

