HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 728,075 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,264 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in HP were worth $23,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $413,229,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in HP by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,634,820 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $496,405,000 after buying an additional 353,820 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,378,541 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $206,028,000 after buying an additional 448,274 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in HP by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,208,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $152,677,000 after buying an additional 1,311,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in HP by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,932,843 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $188,368,000 after buying an additional 2,269,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ opened at $30.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.47. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.