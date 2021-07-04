HSBC Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 11,442 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 126% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,071 put options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in HSBC by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

HSBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Investec raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. AlphaValue raised shares of HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of HSBC opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.88. HSBC has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $32.43.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 2.97%. As a group, analysts expect that HSBC will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

