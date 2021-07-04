HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Position Increased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,401 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 8.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.7% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $591.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of -295.56 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $205.07 and a one year high of $605.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $527.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.98 million. Research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $292,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,040,800.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,141,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,099 shares of company stock valued at $22,820,282. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $525.92.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

