Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

BOSSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS BOSSY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.76. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.0095 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Hugo Boss’s payout ratio is currently -2.27%.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

