HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) Short Interest Down 18.2% in June

HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of HV Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of HVBC stock remained flat at $$22.00 during trading hours on Friday. 49 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $47.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.63. HV Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. HV Bancorp had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HV Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 8.49% of HV Bancorp worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About HV Bancorp

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

