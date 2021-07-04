Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on H. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Hydro One stock opened at C$29.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$25.61 and a 12 month high of C$31.11. The stock has a market cap of C$17.92 billion and a PE ratio of 9.92.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.6199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.2663 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.43%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.