HyperExchange Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HX)

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One HyperExchange coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HyperExchange has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. HyperExchange has a market cap of $367,128.65 and approximately $1,499.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00046148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.76 or 0.00136769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.52 or 0.00166954 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,571.62 or 0.99770710 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002903 BTC.

About HyperExchange

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperExchange’s official website is hx.cash

HyperExchange Coin Trading

