Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 4th. During the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.50 million and approximately $179,225.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $14,520.90 or 0.41206074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00044466 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00139940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.90 or 0.00167135 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,317.38 or 1.00220404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

