ICE ROCK MINING (ROCK2) Market Capitalization Achieves $162,218.80

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 4th. During the last seven days, ICE ROCK MINING has traded up 31.6% against the U.S. dollar. ICE ROCK MINING has a market capitalization of $162,218.80 and approximately $34,601.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can currently be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00044916 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00135184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.53 or 0.00167999 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,476.57 or 1.00116641 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002930 BTC.

ICE ROCK MINING Profile

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here . ICE ROCK MINING’s official website is icerockmining.io . The official message board for ICE ROCK MINING is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

ICE ROCK MINING Coin Trading

