Iconic Token (ICNQ) Hits Market Cap of $3.42 Million

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 4th. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $3.42 million and $1,032.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00045691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00134818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00167068 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,466.66 or 0.99989576 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,957,313 coins. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.