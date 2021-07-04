IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.52% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $214,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,860,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $648.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $567.39. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.69 and a 52-week high of $649.55.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total transaction of $1,348,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 658,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,415,298.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

