iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,200 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 180,900 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 167,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IFMK opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65. iFresh has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37. The firm has a market cap of $50.42 million, a PE ratio of -69.50 and a beta of -3.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iFresh by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 38,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iFresh by 157.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 60,783 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iFresh during the first quarter worth $466,000. Institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

iFresh Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of grocery supermarket chains in the north-eastern United States. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The company provides vegetables, seafood, meat, fruits, snacks, seasonings, and spices, such as peanut oil, cooking wine, vinegar, dark soy sauce, black bean sauce, pepper oil, and chilly oil; tea, condiments, canned goods, flour products, marine food products, candies groceries, traditional Chinese medicine, health products, and dried food; rice and rice products; assortment of noodles, frozen vegetables, frozen dumplings, frozen seafood products, and aquatic products; and cooking utensils.

