IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Short Interest Down 17.4% in June

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the May 31st total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 398,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of IMPACT Silver stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.58. IMPACT Silver has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $0.98.

Get IMPACT Silver alerts:

About IMPACT Silver

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It operates San Ramon Deeps, Mirasol, and Cuchara-Oscar silver mines. The company also owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver District and the Capire Mineral District covering 357 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.