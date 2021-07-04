Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,713 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,251 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of Imperial Oil worth $10,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 408,226.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 183,747 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 183,702 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $718,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 659,436 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,945,000 after acquiring an additional 82,613 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.99. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $35.20.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2196 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -40.24%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

