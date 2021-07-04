Incent Price Up 5.8% Over Last Week (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One Incent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0942 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Incent has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. Incent has a total market capitalization of $4.33 million and approximately $267,779.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Incent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00044927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00135884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.42 or 0.00167816 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,442.21 or 1.00094724 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002922 BTC.

About Incent

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,189 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.