Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ILPT. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.00. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $26.77.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 36.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,296,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,416,000 after acquiring an additional 509,989 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,736,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,170,000 after purchasing an additional 119,660 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,340,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,221,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,324,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,636,000 after buying an additional 71,148 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,298,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,250,000 after buying an additional 93,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

