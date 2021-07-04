Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Rating Increased to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Societe Generale upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

IFNNY traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $39.30. 66,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,911. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a PE ratio of 100.77, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $44.55.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Equities analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

