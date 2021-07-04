Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Rating Increased to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.31% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Societe Generale upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.
IFNNY traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $39.30. 66,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,911. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a PE ratio of 100.77, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $44.55.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
