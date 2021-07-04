Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 704,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,028 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $53,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1,278.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after buying an additional 63,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 98,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after acquiring an additional 42,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $81.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 2.22. Ingevity Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.99.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

